Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 responds to fire on White Mountain

Photo courtesy of Jake Ribordy

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 18, 2023 — Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 responded to a fire on White Mountain this afternoon after receiving a call from individuals who said that they had been shooting firearms in the area and believed that may have been what started the fire. Still, according to Jake Ribordy, the Assistant Fire Chief of Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, the cause of the fire has not been determined yet, but the shooting of the firearms likely caused the fire.

Photo courtesy of Jake Ribordy

Two Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 fire trucks and one Bureau of Land Management firetruck responded to the fire. The fire covered approximately a one-acre area on White Mountain and was fully contained approximately one hour after the reported fire.