Sweetwater County Fire update to be given during upcoming Commissioners Meeting

Sweetwater County Court House – Wyo4news Photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — During the October 18, 2022, Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners will be presented with an update from County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman.

Zimmerman will discuss the current and future outlook of the fire department budget, agency participation, and the number of incidents in which have resulted in assistance from the County Fire Department. The Sweetwater County public and media are invited to attend the Board of County Commissioners meeting which begins at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in the Board Room. The County Fire Update is scheduled for 9:25 a.m.

The Board of Sweetwater County Commissioner Meetings is streamed live on the Sweetwater County Government’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/sweetwatercountygovernment for those who are unable to attend in person.