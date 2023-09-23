Sweetwater County forecast for September 23, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40. West wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 42. West-southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming south-southeast in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71.