Sweetwater County forecast for September 23, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40. West wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 42. West-southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming south-southeast in the evening.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71.