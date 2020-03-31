Sweetwater County gets second case as WY COVID-19 total goes to 95

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — Early Monday afternoon Sweetwater County reported their second positive testing case of coronavirus COVID-19. A lab test confirmed an adult male in his 20’s living in Green River. The individual is reported in good health and self-isolating at home.

Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 cases now stand at 95 as a 5:00 p.m. Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. That is eight more statewide cases than was reported late Sunday.

Fremont County, with one new case yesterday, is still reporting the most cases in the state with 24. Laramie County, now at 20 cases, also reported a new case yesterday. Teton County had three new cases to bring their total to 17 with Sheridan County’s two new cases raising their total count to eight.

Other Wyoming county totals: Albany (1), Campbell (1), Carbon (3), Converse (1), Goshen (1), Johnson (5), Natrona (9), Park (1), Sublette (1), and Washakie (1).

While Wyoming’s COVID-19 total case number rose, so did the state’s recovery number which now stands at 26. The state has recorded no coronavirus related deaths.

Completed tests by the Wyoming Department of Heath Laboratory now numbers 1,389 with 1,934 being completed statewide.