Sweetwater County has worst COVID-19 positivity rate in the state

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 8, 2021) – Sweetwater County is the worst county in the state when it comes to COVID-19 positivity rate, according to County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon.

As of March 4, the county’s positivity rate stands at 11.7%, which is nearly double than what it was about two weeks ago when it stood at 6.3%. The state’s positivity rate is at 2.6%, which is one of the reasons why Governor Mark Gordon announced removal of the mask mandate in the latest health restrictions that goes into effect on March 16.

“We are not doing as well (in Sweetwater County),” Stachon said, adding that a county variance to the mask mandate might be made in the future if the positivity rate doesn’t go down and the county experiences a spike in cases.

“Our county is going to be loosening restrictions in the middle of high transmissions.”

Stachon encourages people to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and get vaccinated.

The statewide mask mandate began on Nov. 18. Since then, Stachon said she has seen an increase in people who are wearing masks, but notices that there is a percentage of people who do not believe in it.

Schools in Sweetwater County will continue to have a mask mandate in place. Stachon said that decision is made at the state level.

“Keeping schools open has been a wonderful thing,” she said. “Masking has been proven to controlling spread and so has vaccines.”

In order to maintain a steady allotment of doses for the county, County Health Director Kim Lionberger encourages people to contact the public health office and Castle Rock to find out if they can get the vaccine.

“If you have any questions, call and they will try to help make you qualified so we do not lose our vaccines again,” Lionberger said.

Stachon added that they will “read between the lines” to make sure that anyone who wants a vaccine can become vaccinated.

As of right now, about 22.5% of Sweetwater County’s population has been vaccinated. About 4,000 adults have had COVID-19. When added together, that puts the county at around 33-35% of herd immunity of the adult population. Stachon said that is a “low-ball estimate.”

In order to reach full herd immunity, 75% of the population must be fully vaccinated or gained immunity by testing positive.