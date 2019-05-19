Sweetwater County High School Graduations Start Monday

Rock Spring, WY (5/19/19) – It is a busy week of high school graduations in Sweetwater County! Monday is graduation day at Green River High School and Black Butte High School in Rock Springs.

In Green River, ceremonies will take place Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the high school’s gymnasium with video available in the school’s theater.

Black Butte High School will also have their graduation ceremonies Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College Theater.

Other Sweetwater County graduation ceremonies this week include, Expedition Academy in Green River on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School. Farson-Eden’s graduation is Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Farson-Eden High School. The busy graduation week comes to an end with the Rock Springs High School’s graduation, Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.