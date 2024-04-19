Sweetwater County High School Rodeo starts up today

Wyo4News photo

April 19, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Sweetwater County High School Rodeo will be taking place today and Saturday at the Indoor Arena at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Competitors from around the state will compete in Bareback, Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc, and Bull Riding events on both days. Today’s rodeo competition will start at 6 p.m., with Saturday’s events starting at 9 a.m. The shooting competition will begin at 3 p.m. at another location. A Junior High rodeo will take place at 9 this morning.

The Sweetwater Events Complex will also host the Wyoming State High School Finals Rodeo on June 3 and 4 and the National High School Finals Rodeo on July 14 through July 20.