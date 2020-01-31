Sweetwater County Historical Museum announces 3rd Annual Quilt Exhibit ​ ​

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan 30, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is pleased to announce its third annual quilt exhibit in partnership with the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild.​

​

This year’s theme, “Patriotic / Stars and Stripes,” will showcase quilts handmade by quilters from Sweetwater County, highlighting motifs of the American flag and patriotism.​

​

“Patriotic / Stars and Stripes” will open at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 E Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, on Saturday, February 1st, and will run through April 4th.

The museum’s winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Admission is free.​

​

For additional information, call (307) 872-6435 or contact the museum by email at [email protected]

You may also visit the museum website at www.sweetwatermuseum.org or its Facebook page at Facebook @SWCHM. ​