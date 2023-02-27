Sweetwater County Historical Museum announces 6th annual quilt exhibit

Only two of the quilts on display at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River for this year’s exhibit, presented in partnership with the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild. The exhibit’s 2023 theme: “Quilted Self Portraits.”

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is pleased to announce its sixth annual quilt exhibit in partnership with the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild.

This year’s theme is “Quilted Self Portraits,” which will open at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 E Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, on Wednesday, March 1st, and will run through April 29th. The museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free.

For additional information, call (307) 872-6435 or contact the museum by email at [email protected]. You may also visit the museum website at www.sweetwatermuseum.org, or its Facebook page, using the handle @SWCHM.