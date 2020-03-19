Sweetwater County Historical Museum announces new online outreach program

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 19, 2020) — On Thursday, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River launched a new program called “Wyoming and Sweetwater County History Outreach” (or WSCHO for short.) ​

​In accordance with the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners’ March 17th resolution, the Museum is temporarily closed to the public, but the staff is continuing to handle research requests via telephone and email, prepare and maintain exhibits, and foster its ongoing outreach programs and strategies.​

​

“We’ve also just created a new digital/online outreach program we’re calling ‘Wyoming and Sweetwater County History Outreach,’” explained Brie Blasi, the County Museum’s Director. “With so many Sweetwater County residents staying home and all the schools in the county closed, we wanted a way to provide informative, educational, and entertaining historical material county-wide via the Internet.”​

​

Through media releases, its Facebook page, and its website, the County Museum will provide links to online videos, websites, articles, and other resources related to Wyoming and Sweetwater County. The Museum is also preparing its own video and slideshow presentations that will appear on its current Facebook page and soon-to-be-available YouTube channel. ​

​

“For the time being, people can’t come to the Museum, so we’re doing whatever we can to bring the Museum to them,” Blasi said.​

​

Museum staff can be reached via email at [email protected] or by phone at (307) 872-6435. The Museum’s website can be found at www.sweetwatermuseum.org and its Facebook page is at [email protected]

​

The Museum hopes to have its YouTube channel up and running this week and will make an announcement when it becomes available. ​

​

WSCHO’s first three digital outreach links on YouTube are:​

​

The Wyoming PBS feature “Prohibition in Wyoming” at​

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SndplfcnEo​

​

A University of Wyoming Extension Program video about Sweetwater County at ​

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yZl4mWavfs​

​

“Wyoming’s Atlantic Rim Historic Trails” about the Cherokee Trail and the Overland Trail at ​

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNWG8EtOiP8​