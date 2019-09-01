Sweetwater County Historical Museum Closed on Labor Day

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River will be closed all day on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.​

By the spring of 1894, some two dozen states had individually recognized a holiday that honored the nation’s workers. On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed the legislation declaring Labor Day a federal holiday to be celebrated annually on the first Monday of September. ​

Labor Day 2019 is the 125th anniversary of the holiday, but it is still uncertain who actually came up with the idea.

Peter McQuire, a carpenter who was co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, is credited by many, but so is Matthew Maquire, a machinist and secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York.​

The museum will return to its normal summer hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3. ​

The museum staff wishes everyone a happy and safe Labor Day!​