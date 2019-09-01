Sweetwater County Historical Museum Closed on Labor Day

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River will be closed all day on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.
By the spring of 1894, some two dozen states had individually recognized a holiday that honored the nation’s workers. On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed the legislation declaring Labor Day a federal holiday to be celebrated annually on the first Monday of September.
Labor Day 2019 is the 125th anniversary of the holiday, but it is still uncertain who actually came up with the idea.
Peter McQuire, a carpenter who was co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, is credited by many, but so is Matthew Maquire, a machinist and secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York.
The museum will return to its normal summer hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The museum staff wishes everyone a happy and safe Labor Day!