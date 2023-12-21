The Sweetwater County Historical Museum featured “Winter Holidays Around the World.”

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 21, 2023 — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s outreach program featured presentations recently for preschoolers from the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center.

Over 300 children in Rock Springs and Green River attended the CDC events. The topic was “Winter Holidays Around the World.” In addition to Christmas, Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady and museum volunteer Madeline Trujillo-Hamel gave presentations on Three Kings Day and Hanukkah.

Three Kings Day celebrates the three kings who followed the Star of Bethlehem to bring gifts to the baby Jesus and marks the official 12th Day of Christmas.

Hanukkah is a Jewish festival, usually celebrated in December. It commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem from the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd Century B.C.E., followed by the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem. Traditionally, candles are lit each day during the festival’s eight days.

Children attending the events learned about the importance of each holiday, a song for each, countries where the holidays are popular, and items related to them, such as Christmas trees, nativities, and menorahs.

Educators, parents, and parent-teacher groups who are interested in learning more about museum programs for students Grades K – 12 are encouraged to contact Brady at (307) 872-6435 or via email at [email protected].