Sweetwater County Historical Museum holds “thank you” dinner

Sweetwater County Historical Museum Executive Director Dave Mead speaking at Friday’s appreciation dinner in Green River (submitted photo)

January 21, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Nearly 50 guests attended the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s “thank you” dinner Friday evening in Green River. The event was for the museum’s volunteers and board members.

Dave Mead, the museum’s executive director, expressed his thanks and appreciation for the support and hard work in everyday operations and special projects. “We’re very grateful for everything our volunteers do for us and for the commitment of our board members,” Mead said.

This year’s museum events included the Third Grade History Fair, exhibit creation, Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) program, school presentations, and digitizing the museum’s extensive photo collection.

During the evening, museum staff also memorialized the life and achievements of the late Ruth Lauritzen, who served as Museum Executive Director from 1985 to 2015.