Sweetwater County Historical Museum launches new seminar series

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) – On Saturday, Sweetwater County Historical Museum Curator Amanda Benson conducted a seminar on quilt care and preservation, the first in a new series of seminars planned by the museum called Preserving Our Precious Possessions.

Upcoming seminars will cover subjects such as the care of photographs, firearms, and family heirlooms.

Announcements will be made as the seminars are scheduled; for additional information, call (307) 872-6435 or contact the museum by email at [email protected].

You may also visit the museum website at www.sweetwatermuseum.org , or its Facebook page at Facebook @SWCHM.