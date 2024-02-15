Sweetwater County Historical Museum provides special presentation for Green River High School history students

Nearly 50 Green River High School students attended the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s “The Cold War in Sweetwater County and Wyoming” this week. Topics covered by Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady included “duck and cover” air raid drills common in schools during the era.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 15, 2024 — Green River High School students in Ruth Foerster’s 11th grade U.S. History class received a special presentation this week from the Sweetwater County Historical Museum staff and volunteers.

“The Cold War in Sweetwater County and Wyoming” was presented by Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady and museum volunteers Carrie Tuttle and Madeline Trujillo-Hamel.

Presentation topics included an overview of the Cold War’s direct and indirect effects on local people, including air raid drills practiced at schools, Wyoming – particularly Laramie County – as a possible target of enemy action, political cartoons and editorials during that time, and popular culture of the day.

The museum’s outreach program was launched five years ago. Educators, parents, and parent-teacher groups who are interested in learning more about museum programs for students Grades K – 12 are encouraged to contact Brady at (307) 872-6435 or via email at [email protected].