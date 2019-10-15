Sweetwater County Historical Museum: Reliance Tipple interior is extremely dangerous

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is once again issuing a warning about the dangers of going inside the Reliance Tipple, north of Rock Springs.​

The Tipple is a familiar Sweetwater County landmark. Built in 1910 and used until 1936, it was used to sort coal mined in the Reliance area for shipment.​

The Tipple is on county property and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is fenced and posted and the museum maintains a video surveillance system inside the structure.

The presence of several trespassers inside the Tipple recently activated the surveillance system and their images were recorded and turned over to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for follow-up investigation. ​

The Tipple’s exterior may be toured, but structural conditions inside it are highly unsafe. ​

The museum stressed that while visitors to the Tipple are welcome – as described on the the “Tour Wyoming” website at ​

www.tourwyoming.com/explore/sightseeing-and-attractions/reliance-tipple.html , ​

no one should go inside the structure.​