Green River, WY (9/15/19) – Due to a lack of a quorum at their regularly scheduled meeting time this past Thursday, the Board of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum will have a special meeting on Monday, September 16th at 5:30 P.M.

The purpose of the meeting is to conduct the month’s regular business. The meeting will take place at the museum, at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way, in Green River.​