Sweetwater County Historical Museum sponsoring special World War II exhibit

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 6, 2021) – Sunday, June 6, marks the 77th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings in France – Operation Overlord – and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is sponsoring a special two-day exhibit in commemoration.

Advertisement

Denny Pace of Green River has been a World War II reenactor for over 15 years. He has compiled an extensive collection of gear, clothing, and weapons used by American paratroopers of the Second World War era, particularly the 82nd Airborne Division, all of which are on display today (Friday, June 4) and tomorrow (Saturday, June 5.)

D-Day paratroopers jumped with an incredible amount of gear and weapons, including an M-1 rifle or an M-1 carbine, a Model 1911A1 .45-caliber pistol, ammunition, fragmentation grenades, knives and a bayonet, a canteen, a shovel, a flashlight, maps, a compass, a three-day supply of K-rations, an emergency ration packet, a gas mask, a helmet, a first aid kit, a main parachute, a reserve parachute, and an anti-tank mine.

In total, over 156,000 American, British, and Canadian troops participated in the invasion on D-Day.

The public is invited to stop by and check out this remarkable exhibit. The museum is located at 3 Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and admission is free.