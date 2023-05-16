Sweetwater County Historical Museum – Students attend History Fair

Wyo4News, [email protected], [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Dave Mead, Executive Director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, expressed his special thanks to the volunteers and others who made possible this year’s four-day Third Grade History Fair, May 9 through May 12.

Over 700 students, teachers, and parents from all over the county took part this year. Each received a guided tour of the museum, reviewed special exhibits and demonstrations about ranching, mining, mountain men, Native Americans, and the railroad at Centennial Park and outside the museum, and participated in hands-on activities grounded in frontier history such as gold panning, making their own butter, simulated calf branding, and simulated railroad spike-driving.

Among the presenters and volunteers who made this year’s event possible:

• Budd Allen

• Stan Blake

• Diane Butler

• Tiffany Costigan

• Sara Crow

• Mike Masterson

• Pam Nicholson

• Rich Nobles

• Landry Roskelley

• Emilio Sanchez

• Korra Sheldon

• Madeline Trujillo-Hamel

• Carrie Tuttle

Mead also expressed his appreciation to Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2, which provided bus transportation for the students, Green River Parks & Recreation for making possible the use of Centennial Park, the Green River Police Department, the Green River Fire Department, the Tynsky Law Office, and special thanks to Bill Taliaferro for the use of his sheep camp.