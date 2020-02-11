Sweetwater County Historical Museum, Sweetwater County Fire to host map reading and back country navigation course

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 11, 2020) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and Sweetwater County Fire District #1 are co-sponsoring a one-day Map Reading & Back Country Navigation in Rock Springs this Saturday, February 15. ​

Advertisement

​

The course will be taught by Dick Blust, who joined the museum staff when he retired from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. For over 25 years Blust trained deputy sheriffs, search and rescue volunteers, hunters, anglers, backpackers, and outdoors enthusiasts generally in back country navigation, emphasizing the combined use of map, compass, and GPS. ​

​

The museum and Sweetwater County Fire District #1 are teaming up to once again make Dick’s map reading and back country training available. The first new course is scheduled for 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, at Fire District #1 headquarters at 3010 College Drive in Rock Springs, next to Domino’s Pizza.

Advertisement

​

There is no charge for the course and all materials are provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment, particularly a GPS and compasses, plus note-taking materials. ​

​

For more information or to (307) 872-6435 or email the museum at [email protected] .​