Sweetwater County Historical Museum ‘Sweetwater Snapshot’: Bunning Park

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 22, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is beginning a new feature called, ‘Sweetwater Snapshots’.

Advertisement

This week’s featured snapshot provides a historical view of Bunning park in the 1920s before the park was created.

According to Dick Blust, many of the snapshots will be “then and now” photograph comparisons, but not exclusively. Blust said, “Generally, “Sweetwater Snapshots” will feature thumbnails of Sweetwater County history”.​​

​The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.​