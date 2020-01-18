Sweetwater County Historical Museum ‘Sweetwater Snapshot’

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan 18, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is starting new feature call “Sweetwater Snaphots”.

According to Dick Blust, many will be “then and now” photograph comparisons, like the current Snapshot of St. John’s Episcopal Church located in Green River, but not exclusively. Blust said “Generally, “Sweetwater Snapshots” will feature thumbnails of Sweetwater County history”.​​

​The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.​