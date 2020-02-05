Sweetwater County Historical Museum ‘Sweetwater Snapshots’ – The Blizzard of 1949

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 4, 2020) — Sweetwater County Historical Museum continues their new featured ‘Sweetwater Snapshots’ with this image of the Blizzard of 1949.

According to Dick Blust, many of the snapshots will be “then and now” photograph comparisons, but not exclusively. Blust said, “Generally, “Sweetwater Snapshots” will feature thumbnails of Sweetwater County history”.​​

Advertisement

​The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.​