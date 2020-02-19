Sweetwater County Historical Society to be re-established at special meeting

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 19, 2020) – If you love history and are looking for a way to get involved in community affairs, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum has an invitation for you.​

​According to Brie Blasi, the County Museum’s director, the Sweetwater County Historical Society is being officially re-established at a special meeting at the museum, 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River on Thursday, February 20th, at 5:30 PM.​

​The main purpose of this first meeting is to identify volunteers for members of the executive board (President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer.) ​

​“The Society already has two volunteer members from the Sweetwater County Historical Museum and the Rock Springs Historical Museum,” Blasi said, “but we would very much like to have two more members of the community at large join in.”​

​The first tasks of the executive board will be to adopt new bylaws (the SWCHM staff will provide drafts) and determine the first orders of business and public meeting times/locations for the chapter. ​

​This meeting is open to any member of the community in Sweetwater County interested in participating in the Sweetwater County Historical Society, even if you do not wish to be on the executive board. ​

​For more information or questions, call (307) 872-6435 or email [email protected].​