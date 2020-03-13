Sweetwater County Historical Society to hold reorganization meeting next week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 13, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Historical Society will be holding its second reorganization meeting next week.​

The meeting, which is set for 5:30 PM on Thursday, March 19, at the Rock Springs Historical Museum in Rock Springs, is open to any member of the community in Sweetwater County interested in participating in the Sweetwater County Historical Society.​

Sweetwater County Historical Museum Director Brie Blasi said on Friday that people interested need not physically attend the meeting, but can express their interest by calling the Sweetwater County Historical Museum at (307) 872-6435, or the Rock Springs Historical Museum at (307) 362-3138.​

