Sweetwater County Horse Racing Back For 2019 But Future In Doubt

Rock Springs, WY (5/30/19) – Today the Sweetwater Events Complex announced Wyoming Horse Racing will be back in 2019 at Sweetwater Downs, but future years are still up in doubt.

In a press release today from Sweetwater Events Complex, Eugene Joyce, President of Wyoming Horse Racing, stated “We are pleased to be racing again in 2019 at Sweetwater Downs. However, racing in 2020 and beyond is in jeopardy if the facilities cannot be upgraded.”

Earlier Press Release

A May 24, 2019 press release from the Sweetwater Event Complex stated, “The Sweetwater Events Complex Board of Trustees will be presented with a staff recommendation to discontinue live horse racing due to declining public participation and the increasing high demand from user groups wanting to rent the facility. In past years, Sweetwater Downs hosted live horse racing for three weekends in August and September. However, due to the increase demand of the facility and lack of funding, the Sweetwater Events Complex Board and Staff will be reviewing options to solicit other events during this time period”.

Also in the May 24, 2019 press release, Larry Lloyd, Executive Director, explained, “Horse racing was utilizing much of the Events Complex property for a month. Horse racing requires the use the Indoor Arena, stalls, campground, grandstands and Small Hall with little return back to our community.”

Today’s Press Release

In today’s press release, Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd, explained, “The Sweetwater Events Complex is vital to live horse racing and the future of the off-track betting in Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. It has brought over one million three hundred and fifty dollars directly to the City of Rock Springs and over one million three hundred and fifty dollars directly to Sweetwater County each. However, the facility needs some major repairs and upgrades to continue this partnership.”

Stated Major Repairs

Stated upgrades in the press release included updating restroom facilities, adding a race office with restrooms, the addition of a jockey room with bathrooms, bleacher seat upgrades, renovate concession area and hood vent system, provide a windbreak to west side, add a new detached bathroom behind uncovered bleachers, permanent horse paddock, mats or rubber surfacing in horse stall alleyways, fencing along horse path to stalls, renovate pari-mutuel windows and money rooms, update front of house at the grandstands including drainage, ticket windows and fencing, hard surface the parking lot, improve and expand steward stand on top of grandstands, upgrade sound system, add permanent flag poles behind announcers stand and improve and expand announcers booth for arenas.

No estimated costs associated with the suggested upgrades or timeline were included in the press release.

Joyce added,” As successful as the return of horse racing has been for Wyoming, there has been a tremendous divide in the public perception of what we have accomplished. Over the past three years, horse racing has pumped $2.7 million dollars to the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County and yet the Sweetwater Events Complex does not share in those revenues. Let’s be clear no horse racing, no horse racing revenues. The Complex has struggled to upgrade their facility to not only benefit horse racing but all events that utilize the grandstands and stalls.”

Sweetwater Downs will host live horse racing for three weekends this year beginning in August.