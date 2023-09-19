Sweetwater County Job Fair approaching for all job seekers and businesses

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With the holidays approaching and fall and winter weather moving its way in, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is hosting a career fair for local job seekers within the Sweetwater County community.

Location and Time

The Sweetwater County Job Fair is planned to take place Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. within the White Mountain Mall located at 2451 Foothill Blvd. Ste. 100 in Rock Springs.

Reserve Spot

All employers and industries are invited to attend the job fair. To reserve a table, contact Gregory Madic at [email protected] or Katie Mullen at [email protected] or call (307) 382-2747.

Job Seekers

While attending the job fair, job seekers will be able to find employment opportunities for winter, fall, and seasonal opportunities, as well as full-time position opportunities. Participants are encouraged to dress for interviews and bring résumés.