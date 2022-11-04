Sweetwater County Junior Youth of the Year announced

Aurelia Corbin – Photo submitted by the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Aurelia Corbin has been selected as the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County 2022 Jr. Youth of the Year. On November 2, Aurelia competed against 9 other Jr Youth from Clubs around the State of Wyoming including; Douglas, Casper, Dubois, Campbell County, Buffalo, Cheyenne, Glenrock, Riverton, and FE Warren Air Force Base.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Aurelia has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club for the past 7 years. She enjoys participating in the activities at the Club’s Art Center and is a member of the Club’s Teen Program. Outside of Club, Aurelia enjoys playing basketball, and volleyball is part of the Rock Spring Junior High Band, and enjoys spending time with her friends.

Aurelia has big aspirations for her future. She would like to go into pediatric medicine or teaching/child development. She loves anything that has to do with working with children. She said “I want to be able to make a difference in some way. Caring for kids or doing things to help support them has always been interesting to me”

Junior Youth of the Year is part of Boys & Girls Club of America’s premier recognition and leadership development program, Youth of the Year. Since 1947, Youth of the Year has recognized and celebrated the extraordinary achievements of Club teens. Now, Junior Youth of the Year gives younger youth, ages 10 to 13, the training and practice they need to develop leadership skills and be considered for Junior Youth of the Year at the local (Club and organizational) level. The program cultivates junior leaders, giving them the basics they need for more advanced leadership development, academic excellence, and post-secondary success.