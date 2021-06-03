Sweetwater County lagging behind in COVID vaccination percentage





June 3, 2021 — As of June 1, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is showing a little over 26.29% of Sweetwater County’s total population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The statewide percentage was 29.01%.

The WDH website is showing, as of June 1, 11,158 residents in Sweetwater County have been fully vaccinated. The same report showed the statewide full vaccination number at 168,354.

Persons listed as fully vaccinated have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Teton County has by far the highest percentage of those fully vaccinated at over 54.08% (12,806), with Albany County next at 39.26% (15,405). Campbell County has the lowest percentage at 16.35 (7,434).

Here are the full vaccination percentages (and total persons) of surrounding counties as of June 1, as reported by the WDH:

Sublette County 22.99% (2,237)

Fremont County 29.83% (11,749)

Carbon County 30.11% (4,447)

Unita County 25.55 (5,150)

Lincoln County 23.74% (4,732)

The latest COVID-19 vaccination report from the WDH can be found here.