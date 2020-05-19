Sweetwater County Law Enforcement enforcing Click it or Ticket this Memorial Day weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 19, 2020) — As Memorial Day approaches, Sweetwater County Law Enforcement is reminding all drivers and passengers of the

importance of buckling up. The annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement operation will be Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25.

Officers, deputies, and troopers will be focused on enforcing seat belt use and citing those who are not buckling up.

“There will be increased travel over the holiday as Wyoming reopens and we want to remind everyone to buckle up,” said Captain Shaun Sturlaugson of the Green River Police Department. “ Wearing your seatbelt is the law and it’s the most important thing you can do to prevent serious injury or death in a crash.”

“In Sweetwater County during 2018, we lost three people in crashes who didn’t buckle up and we work every day to prevent this needless loss of life, ” said Captain Sturlaugson. “If you know someone who doesn’t buckle up, change their mind, you might save a life.”

During Memorial Day weekend in 2019, from 6 p.m., Friday, May 24, through 5:59 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, Wyoming had no fatal crashes out of a reported 132 crashes.