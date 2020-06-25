Sweetwater County leads state in new Wed. COVID-19 cases

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 25, 2020) — Sweetwater County led the state in Wednesday’s reporting of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county posted six new cases of the virus. Overall, the county’s total number of reported cases is now 57, an increase of 22 in the last seven days of reports from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website.

Overall, the state’s number increased its total by 23 Wednesday to surpass the one-thousand mark at 1,016. Besides Sweetwater County, Wednesday’s new cases were in Albany, Campbell, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Park, and Uinta counties.

“We expected to see more cases over time and believe we are in a better position to respond now than earlier,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH said. “However, this virus has shown us simple actions and choices that might not seem like a big deal at the time can harm others and quickly change the disease picture within a community. That’s why we need people to be mindful of what they can do to slow the spread of the virus.”

Harrist said experts had learned more over the last several months about COVID-19, which is still a relatively new virus.

“We now know some individuals can transmit the virus to others before they feel or show any symptoms. This is very important because it means people can spread the virus to other people without realizing they are infected,” she said.

Wednesday number of recoveries from COVID-19 improved by another 18 on Wednesday and now total 765. Statewide testing totals now number 39,160.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday: Albany (29, +2), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (41, +4), Carbon (13, -), Converse (15, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (301, +1), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (15, -), Laramie (140, +1), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (87, +4), Niobrara (1, -), Park (16, +1), Platte (2, -), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (57, +6), Teton (82, -), Uinta (124, +4), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday: Albany (2), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (39), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (79), Lincoln (4), Natrona (15), Niobrara (1), Park (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (33), and Washakie (5).