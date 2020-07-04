Sweetwater County leads state with eight new COVID-19 cases Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 4, 2020) — Sweetwater County’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise with a state-leading eight new cases on Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County’s highest one day total of new cases of the virus is nine, which occurred on June 26, 2020. The county’s total number of cases is now 91.

In total, ten counties in the state reported at least one new case on Friday. Natrona County had the second-highest total with seven, followed by Lincoln County with six. Other counties listed on Friday’s report were Albany, Campbell, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Park, and Uinta.

Wyoming is now listing 1,267 total cases of COVID-19, 34 of which were reported on Friday. The state’s probable case total decreased by two Friday to 315. The recovery number rose by 10 to 903. Testing numbers across the state increased to 49,064.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday: Albany (32, +1), Big Horn (17, -), Campbell (45, +1), Carbon (13, -), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (323, +1), Goshen (5, +1), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (184, +2), Lincoln (28, +6), Natrona (116, +7), Niobrara (1, -), Park (54, +4), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (19, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (91, +8), Teton (103, -), Uinta (145, +2), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (2, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday: Albany (3), Big Horn (4), Campbell (13), Carbon (10), Converse (10), Fremont (39), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (102), Lincoln (5), Natrona (18), Niobrara (1), Park (7), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (9), Teton (32), Uinta (37), and Washakie (5).