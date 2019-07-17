Sweetwater County Libraries To Present Two Free Puppet Shows Next Monday

Rock Springs, WY (7/17/19) – On Monday, July 22, the Sweetwater County Library System will be presenting two free performances by ventriloquist Meghan Casey and Rocky Mountain Puppets. Performances times are at 11:00 a.m. at the White Mountain Library and 1:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theater.

Advertisement

Casey is an awarding winning professional ventriloquist. With 17 years of experience, Casey loves performing fun stories with a message. This program, titled “Space-A-Cade”, ties in with the library’s Universe of Stories Summer Reading Challenge. The program shows how the power of reading can help kids solve problems.

“Houston, we have a problem…Lenny’s spaceship has crashed here on Earth and he needs our help to get home! This ship is extremely advanced since it runs off of a crystal powered by knowledge, which you all have by reading!”

Advertisement

For more information about library programs and services, visit the library system online at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com. You can also follow the library system at Facebook.com/sweetlibraries and at instagram.com/sweetlibraries.