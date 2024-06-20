Sweetwater County Library launches foam party series

June 19, 2024 – Wyo4News

Sweetwater County Library will host a Trolls-themed foam party this Friday, June 21, starting at 2 p.m. at Centennial Park located at 160 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The event promises a blend of foam, sun, and Trolls-themed activities designed for family fun.

“The foam parties are a highlight of our summer events and one of my favorite warm-weather activities. I can’t wait for our Pokémon Foam Party and Glow Foam Party in July,” said Becky Iwen, Manager of Youth Services.

The foam party will feature themed activities, including book readings and interactive yoga. Tickets will be distributed to manage the foam play in smaller groups of 20. Iwen emphasized the enjoyment of themed foam parties, noting that they incorporate additional activities beyond just playing in the foam.

The Trolls theme will be evident in book selections, such as an interactive yoga book about rainbows and Mac Barnett’s retelling of “The Three Billy Goats Gruff.” The event will begin with a special foam session for children under three and those with sensory disorders, allowing them to enjoy the foam without music. Concurrently, other participants can embark on a Troll scavenger hunt around the park. Upon revealing the secret word from the hunt, children can collect a bag of troll hair (cotton candy).

Schedule of Foam Parties hosted by Sweetwater County Library: