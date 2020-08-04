Sweetwater County Library reading challenge nearly over

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Library System’s Imagine Your Story Summer Reading Challenge wraps up on August 8.

The library is encouraging patrons to log all of their reading minutes by then to be eligible for the end of summer prize drawings.

“If you haven’t signed up for the summer reading challenge yet, you still can,” said Lindsey Travis, assistant director for the library system.

“You can backlog any minutes starting from June 1 – you just have to have everything logged by the end of the day on Aug. 8 to be eligible for our prize drawings. So if you’ve been reading all summer but didn’t sign up previously, sign up now, log your minutes, and maybe you’ll win a prize!”

The Summer Reading Challenge if for Sweetwater County residents of all ages. The purpose of the program is to encourage children and families to read throughout the summer when school is not in session.

Sign up by visiting the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and clicking on the Imagine Your Story Summer Reading Challenge in the scroll bar at the top of the page.

Happening in August

The Green River Library, Rock Springs Library, and White Mountain Library have all painted obstacle courses on the sidewalks in front of the buildings to help engage children and families as they approach the buildings.

“We have talented people working at the libraries — they put a lot of time and effort into creating these obstacle courses,” Travis said. “It’s fun to see children — and adults — complete the obstacle courses on their way into the buildings.”

The libraries are also partnering with Downtown Rock Springs to provide Story Times at the Main Street Market. The library’s Story Times will be on Aug. 6 and Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the pergola near the caboose downtown.

The Rock Springs Library is also partnering with Downtown Rock Springs to provide a Story Walk throughout downtown. Participants are encouraged to visit downtown businesses and read a page of a picture book at each.

Those who complete the Story Walk will be eligible for a prize. The Story Walk will be available from Aug. 8 to Aug. 31.

Both the Sweetwater County Library in Green River and the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs have artwork by local artists on display.

Stop by to see work by local artist Gwendolyn Quitberg at White Mountain Library, and a group show with pieces by several local artists at the Green River library.