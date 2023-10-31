Sweetwater County Library System Exhibits Committee is calling for artists to enter the annual Small Works Art Show

The annual Small Works Art Show is looking for interested artists to display their work in November and December at the Sweetwater County Library. Original artwork 9 x 12 inches and smaller such as these are eligible to enter. Entry forms are available at the three main libraries or the Community Fine Arts Center.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Library System Exhibits Committee calls for artists to enter the annual Small Works Art Show. This is an open show where local artists are encouraged to submit their smaller artwork for the public to enjoy. The exhibit will be up December 1st through Jan. 30th at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

Sweetwater County artists who are out of high school may submit up to five (5) 2-D original works (i.e., paintings, drawings, prints, collages). Maximum image size: 9 x 12 inches, and minimum size is 4 x 6 inches. Photographs are not included in this exhibit; however, the annual Photography Open will be held in January and February at White Mountain Library. Artwork framed and ready to hang, along with a completed entry form, must be delivered to Sweetwater County Library by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Entry forms are available at the main county libraries and Community Fine Arts Center.

The Sweetwater County Library System also encourages local and Wyoming artists to apply for an individual exhibit at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. A committee of library staff and community volunteers meets to review applications of interested artists and to schedule community shows. The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg, and Donna Ragsdale and library system members Alan Vaughn, Sherri Angelovic, and Debora Soule. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact either the library managers or Debora Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.