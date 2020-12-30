Sweetwater County Library System hosting artist trading card swap

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 30, 2020) – Athletes have their own trading cards, so why can’t artists?

The Sweetwater County Library System is hosting a public swap for artist trading cards, beginning Feb. 1.

During the month of January, libraries and the Community Fine Arts Center will be handing out free artist trading cards introduction kits and are inviting the community to bring back their finished cards to trade them.

Contact Cherrie Dittman at [email protected] for more information.