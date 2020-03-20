Sweetwater County Library System offers digital library card during closure

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 20, 2020) — If you don’t have a library card, you can still check out eBooks and digital audiobooks during the current library closure.

The Sweetwater County Library System is now offering digital library cards to use for OverDrive, one of its eBook services.

Typically community members need to drop by one of the library locations to apply for a library card. This digital offering opens up opportunities for children and families who are isolated at home right now.

Through its Libby app, OverDrive has eBooks and digital audiobooks across all genres, including kids and young adult books. Books check out for two weeks and automatically return. Just like in the physical library there are a limited number of copies of each title so patrons may need to place holds if they are looking for a specific book. There are thousands of titles available, however, so there are many options for people looking for something to read.

To access OverDrive, visit sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on Ebooks, Movies & More at the top of the page. Select OverDrive to get started. The site will prompt users to sign up for a free digital card if they don’t already have a library card – all that is needed is a mobile phone number.

The digital library cards will be valid throughout the library closure. When the libraries reopen, those with digital cards will need to stop by one of the libraries to get a new library card.

If you have trouble accessing OverDrive, please email [email protected] to reach a librarian.