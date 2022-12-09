Sweetwater County Library System to offer Blood Pressure Cuffs for checkout

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 9, 2022 – Self-measured blood pressure monitoring (SMBP) kits are now available for checkout at the Sweetwater County Library System by way of a collaborative pilot project between The Wyoming Center on Aging at the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention Program, and the Sweetwater County Library System.

The kits are available in both English and Spanish language and include: an automated home blood pressure cuff, blood pressure logbooks, educational materials from the American Heart Association, information on what blood pressure is, and ideas for healthy lifestyle changes. The kits also include a resource directory to local community-based organizations and referral resources to the Cent$ible Nutrition Program and the Healthy U chronic disease self-management program.

These kits are a great addition to the IncentaHEALTH Kiosk at White Mountain Library where patrons can check their blood pressure and weight. The Kiosk also allows patrons to take a personal diabetes risk test and participate in the #PreventDiabetes Program.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly one-half of adults in the United States (47%, or 116 million) have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, or are taking medication for hypertension, and approximately 1 in 4 adults (24%) with hypertension have their condition under control. According to the Wyoming Department of Health – Chronic Disease Prevention Programs: nearly 1 in 3 (30.7%) Wyoming adults have been told that they have high blood pressure.

While self-measured blood pressure is not a substitute for regular visits to a primary care physician, it is a way for individuals to see and track their numbers, giving an individual more information that can be communicated to a doctor. “Information is power, and the more information a patient and their doctor have, the better the treatment plan. Better treatment plans lead to better overall health. That’s the goal of this project, to work to improve the health of our communities”, said Kara Beech, a project coordinator with the Wyoming Center on Aging.

The Sweetwater County Library System is committed to building and supporting strong, healthy communities. This project provided a unique opportunity to offer the community more information about self-monitored blood pressure and its important role in health. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Wyoming Health Department and WyCOA to bring these much-needed resources to the community,” said Lindsey Travis, Director of the Sweetwater County Library System.

The blood pressure kits are scheduled to be available for checkout starting on 12-12-2022. The loan period is 3 weeks. Blood pressure kits will be automatically renewed, up to two times, if there are no holds on the item. This program is also currently available to residents in Albany and Park Counties and will be in Natrona County in January 2023.