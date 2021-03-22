Sweetwater County Library’s new Discovery Center to open today

Advertisement

March 22, 2021 — The Children’s Discovery Center at the Downtown Rock Springs Library, 400 C Street, will be opening to the public today. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10:15 this morning to mark the opening.

Advertisement

The Discovery Center was scheduled to become open to the public last summer, but it was delayed until today due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Discovery Center features a variety of activities for children to enjoy, including a miniature city with a fire station, theater stage, veterinary and medical clinics. There is an educational area that includes a flight simulator, wind turbine energy space, microscope for space adventures, wind tunnel, magnet wall, and a construction room.

Advertisement

Some safety restrictions will be in place. There will two two-hour time slots per day Monday through Friday. One beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m. Each session will allow a maximum of 25 people. A single time slot will be available on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There is no cost for visiting the discovery center, but reservations are required.