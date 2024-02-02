Sweetwater County members of the Wyoming State Legislature held public meeting February 1

Sweetwater County members of the Wyoming State Legislature who were in attendance pictured from left to right are representatives Cdy Wilie, J.T. Larson, Tony Niemiec, John Kolb, Stacy Jones, Clark Stith, Bob Davis, and Scott Heiner. Moderator Elizabeth Bingham, Chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party, is not shown.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 2, 2024 — Sweetwater County members of the Wyoming State Legislature held a public meeting at Western Wyoming Community College Thursday evening to meet with the public prior to the 2024 Legislative Budget Session, which begins Feb. 12 in Cheyenne and will last 20 days.

Eight of the Sweetwater County members of the Wyoming State Legislature attended the meeting and answered questions from those in attendance. Most of the questions stemmed from a recent survey that sought to get public input on important issues for Sweetwater County residents.

Several issues were discussed, such as support or opposition to a ballot initiative that would reduce property taxes by 50%, even if it severely impacts funding for schools, roads, ambulances, and other services, and they discussed the possibility of legislation that would cap residential property tax increases at 5% per year.

Other topics of discussion were the BLM RMP, impacts, funding for school facilities, and whether local schools have an obligation to notify parents concerning changes in their child’s wellbeing. They also spent a lot of time discussing the topic of suicide prevention in the state of Wyoming and Governor Mark Gordon’s recent “Mental Health Roadmap” mental health crisis initiative.

The 67th Wyoming Legislature will convene in a joint session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. during the first day of legislative proceedings, Governor Mark Gordon will deliver his State of the State address to the Legislature, followed by the State of the Judiciary address, delivered by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox.

The Legislature’s 20-day session schedule can be viewed here. Wyoming PBS will broadcast the event live on their television and YouTube channels.