Sweetwater County Museum Governing Board soon to have a vacancy

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 8, 2020) — A seat is set to open on the Governing Board of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.​

The five people on the Board serve a three-year term and meet the second Thursday of every month at 5:30 P.M., either in person at the museum in Green River or in an online conference.​

The Board oversees the Museum’s Director and Museum finances and plays a key role in the administration of museum operations.

An application form to be submitted to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners can be found at the Sweetwater County website at ​

​For more information, contact Museum Director Brie Blasi at (307) 872-6435 or by email at [email protected]