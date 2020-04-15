Sweetwater County now with 10 COVID-19 cases, state with 283

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 15, 2020) — Tuesday afternoon Sweetwater County Public Health announced the county’s tenth positive test of coronavirus COVID-19. A Rock Springs woman in her 40’s is reported to be in good condition and self-isolating at home.

To date, four Sweetwater County residents who tested positive are now fully recovered. All others remain in self-isolation and are reported to be in good condition with only mild symptoms treatable from home.

Advertisement

According the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Wyoming’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 282, but that total does not included Sweetwater County’s newest reported case. As of this morning, the WDH web site shows Sweetwater County with just nine reported cases.

Besides Sweetwater County, new COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported in Campbell, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona and Teton counties. Platte and Weston counties are the only two Wyoming counties with not reported cases.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Tuesday afternoon: Albany (5, -), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (13, +2), Carbon (4, -), Converse (8, -), Crook (3, -), Fremont (42,+1), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (62, +2), Lincoln (5, -), Natrona (34, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, +1), Teton (57, +1), Uinta (4, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon: Big Horn (1), Campbell (4), Converse (6), Fremont (7), Goshen (1), Johnson (3), Laramie (25), Lincoln (4), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (4), Teton (26), and Washakie (3).

The WDH is reporting 6,130 tests have been completed in the state with 164 recovered cases and one COVID-19 death.