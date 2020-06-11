Sweetwater County now with 27 COVID-19 cases as state total goes to 768

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 11, 2020) — Sweetwater County’s 27th lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported yesterday afternoon. A Rock Springs woman in her 60s is said to be in good condition and isolating from home. Initial contact tracing suggests she is tied to cases #23 and #24.

On the state front, in total, eight more lab-confirmed cases were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Uinta County again led the way with three, while Campbell County reported two new cases. Sheridan, Teton, and Sweetwater County, each with one.

Overall on Wednesday, the WDH is reporting 768 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with recoveries of the disease improving by 12 to 612.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday’s: Albany (24, -), Big Horn (8, -), Campbell (24, +2), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (264, -), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (73, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (15, +1), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (27, +1), Teton (70, +1), Uinta (35, +3), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (32), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (4), and Washakie (5).