Sweetwater County now with nine COVID-19 cases, state total at least 263

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 12, 2020) — Sweetwater County reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the county’s total to nine. The two new cases were both Rock Springs residents, both males, one in his late teens and the other in his 20’s.

As of Saturday’s report from Sweetwater Public Health, both are in good condition and self-isolating at home. The two new cases are linked to cases No. 6, a Green River woman in her 40’s, and No.7, a Green River woman in her 20’s.

Three of the recent local cases are people who are employed at Santa Fe Southwest Grill in Rock Springs. Owners Cory Gardner and Shane Patterson have closed the restaurant for at least the next two weeks.

Saturday’s statewide total of confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 was 261 as of 3 p.m. Saturday. But that number was prior to Sweetwater County’s reported two new cases. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site also listed 82 probable cases in the state.

Hot Springs County announced their first confirmed COVID-19 case Saturday. Twenty of Wyoming’s 23 counties have now reported positive cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 20 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Saturday at 3 p.m.: Albany (5, +1), Campbell (11, +1), Carbon (4, -), Converse (6, +2), Crook (3, -), Fremont (39, -1), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, +1), Johnson (1-, +1), Laramie (58, -), Lincoln (5, +1), Natrona (32, +2), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (7, – See story above), Teton (53, -), Uinta (4, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday at 3 p.m.: Campbell (4), Converse (6), Fremont (7), Goshen (1), Johnson (2), Laramie (19), Lincoln (4), Natrona (8), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (3), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (3), Teton (19), and Washakie (3).

The WHD also reported 5,459 tests have been completed in the state. The agency is also reporting 137 cases have recovered with no deaths reported.