Sweetwater County now with state’s 4th most total cases of COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — On Wednesday, eleven Wyoming counties saw their total case count of COVID-19 rise, including Sweetwater County with another seven new lab-confirmed cases reported. Sweetwater’s total case count is now listed on the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website at 188, the fourth-highest count in the state.

Wednesday Sweetwater surpassed Uinta County’s total case count of 182. Fremont County still leads the state with 380 total cases, followed by Laramie and Teton counties. Wednesday marked the 25th straight day of at least one new case reported in the county.

Wyoming’s statewide total cases of the virus grew by 34 Wednesday to now total 1,864. Recoveries climbed by another 40 in Wednesday’s WDH report to stand at 1,417, meaning there are 447 active cases in the state. The state’s probable case total is 424, 16 more than Tuesday’s WDH report.

Teton County led in Wednesday’s new lab-confirmed cases with eight followed by Sweetwater’s seven. Other counties listed with new cases were Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, and Washakie.

On Wednesday, the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins reported ten people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Six of the ten are care workers, three are inmates, and one is a contract staff member. In the last report, the facility was locked down and following guidelines from the WDH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday: Albany (67, +1), Big Horn (29,+1), Campbell (77, -1), Carbon (30, +5), Converse (19, -), Crook (9, -), Fremont (380, +2), Goshen (9, -), Hot Springs (11, -), Johnson (18, -), Laramie (268, +4), Lincoln (48, -), Natrona (155, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (84, +4), Platte (4, +1), Sheridan (31, -), Sublette (12, -), Sweetwater (188, +7), Teton (198, +8), Uinta (182, -), Washakie (40, +1), and Weston (4, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday: Albany (8), Big Horn (4), Campbell (19), Carbon (19), Converse (11), Fremont (58), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (124), Lincoln (22), Natrona (27), Niobrara (1), Park (9), Platte (1), Sheridan (9), Sublette (6), Sweetwater (13), Teton (36), Uinta (42), and Washakie (5).