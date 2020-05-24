Sweetwater County over 55% on Census 2020 response with state at 50%

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 24, 2020) — Wyoming residents helped the state reach the milestone of 50 percent self-response to the current 2020 Census. As of Friday, May 22, Wyoming’s self-response rate was listed at 50.1 percent, but that trails the national self-response rate of 60 percent. Minnesota leads the nation at 69.9 percent.

Here in Sweetwater County, the 2020 Census self-response rate is listed at is 55.8 percent with Green River at 67.3 percent and Rock Springs listed at 58.8 percent. Cheyenne leads the state’s city self-response rate at 69.2 percent. Laramie County is the top county at 65.5 percent.

Nationally, more than 88.6 million households have completed their 2020 Census questionnaire.

The Census Bureau continues to encourage the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can respond online in English or 12 other languages or by phone. Wyoming residents can also respond by mail using their paper questionnaires.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.