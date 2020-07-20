Sweetwater County Public Health provides updated findings from contact tracing

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 20, 2020) — Of those officially diagnosed with COVID-19 by a lab-confirmed positive test (not including “probable” cases), there are currently 33 active patients, 134 are now fully recovered and two so far have died, according to the Sweetwater County District Board of Health.

To date, there has been a total of 169 lab-confirmed polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, positive cases in Sweetwater County since the pandemic arrived here in mid-March. These numbers do not include probable cases͘ Also, antibody tests are not used to confirm active infections.

“The problem is these latest numbers tell us that a significant portion of those who test positive for the illness are not experiencing any noticeable symptoms. So, I hope everyone continues to do their part to protect our friends and loved ones who are at higher risk,” Lionberger continued.

“Aside from getting sick, many others can’t afford to miss work, and no one actually wants to be forced into isolation or quarantine.”

“While we expect new cases to continue as many people choose to restart their normal lives and daily routines, we are thankful for the community’s support and ask only that people please consider their actions and behaviors when they are around others whom they don’t live with and when in public.”

Analysis of survey data from contact tracing reveals the following trends as they relate to lab-confirmed positive cases here in Sweetwater County:

• 52% are male; 48% are female.

• Over 70% are between the ages of 20 and 60 years old; less than 10% are over 60 years old.

• 73% reported no underlying medical conditions prior to their positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

• More than half of all cases are tied to exposure from close contact with another positive while 26% are likely community-acquired or their source of exposure is otherwise unknown.

• 40% have reported no symptoms during their active infection. Of those with symptoms, roughly 65% said they had neither a measurable fever greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit nor a subjective fever; 60% experienced body aches, 64% had a stuffy nose, 65% had a cough, 68% had a headache, 40% temporarily lost their sense of taste or smell, and 30% have suffered gastrointestinal issues.

• Of the six total hospitalizations, none were intubated or received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

• Of the two local COVID-19 deaths, both patients suffered pre-existing health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness or medical complications from COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common underlying conditions that put patients at increased risk for severe illness include heart or lung conditions, uncontrolled obesity, unmanaged diabetes, and immunodeficiencies.

More health and community updates can be found at facebook.com/scdboh, sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.