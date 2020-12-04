Sweetwater County recorded its 11th COVID-19 death this week

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 4, 2020) – An 11th COVID-19 death has been confirmed, according to Sweetwater County District Board of Health.

Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said a Green River man in his 80s died of COVID-19 the week of Nov. 15-21.

The deaths of three Rock Springs residents were recorded during the Thanksgiving holiday. A woman in her 80s died Nov. 25, a woman in her 70s died Nov. 26, and a man in his 60s died Nov. 27.

Previously, a Green River woman in her 50s died Nov. 14. A woman in her 70s, the resident of a long-term care facility, died Nov. 11. A woman in her 80s, also a resident of a long-term care facility, died Nov. 5. A Rock Springs man in his 70s died Nov. 3, and a Rock Springs man in his 60s died Oct. 31.

Two COVID-19 deaths occurred in July, including a Green River woman in her 90s on July 15, and a Rock Springs man in his 70s on July 13.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

