Sweetwater County records 12th straight day of new COVID-19 case

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 10, 2020) — Thursday marked the twelfth straight day Sweetwater County has reported at least one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. The county had another two on Thursday, bringing the total case number to 116, 44 of those in the last 12 days. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website daily reports, June 27 was the last time Sweetwater County reported no new cases.

Around the state, 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported to bring the state’s total to 1,428. Uinta County led the state with six new reports of the virus. Other new cases were reported in Big Horn, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, and Park counties. Albany County had their count reduced by one Thursday.

Wyoming’s probable case number increased by 10 to 346, with the recovery number improving by 20 to now stand at 1,043. The state’s testing numbers went up by 500 Thursday to now sit at 53,600.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday: Albany (40, -1), Big Horn (22, +1), Campbell (62, -), Carbon (16, -), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (336, +5), Goshen (7, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (202, +4), Lincoln (33, +1), Natrona (133, +2), Niobrara (1, -), Park (72, +4), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (19, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (116, +2), Teton (117, +3), Uinta (160, +6), Washakie (37, +2), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday: Albany (5), Big Horn (4), Campbell (13), Carbon (13), Converse (11), Fremont (43), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (105), Lincoln (6), Natrona (25), Niobrara (1), Park (8), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (10), Teton (32), Uinta (38), and Washakie (6).